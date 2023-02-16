Snow plows work overtime to clear roadways

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Many snow plow companies are trying to keep up with today’s snow. Powers Plowing based in Cedar Rapids was one of the services out today.

Brandon Powers, the owner of Powers Plowing, says he has six crews plowing snow across Cedar Rapids, Coralville and Iowa City. They started working around 7 a.m., and he says they will likely be out until 3 a.m.

Powers says plowing this amount of snow is a big undertaking — and requires bigger equipment. He says the timing of today’s storm has been a challenge.

“If it would snow like it used to, like at 5 p.m. and stop at midnight, we can have our work done by 6, 7 a.m. in the morning and nobody knows we were even there,” Powers said. “But during the day we’re fighting with vehicles getting in the way, they just, they pull right in front of you. So we have to stop, we have to work a little bit slower. So it does take twice as long to plow during the day.”

Powers said this is the biggest snow storm he’s seen so far this year.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.