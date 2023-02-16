Show You Care
Snow to Impact Thursday Travel

Wintery Weather to Impact Thursday Travel. The second area of low pressure moves from the Plains to the east as the night progresses.
By Joe Winters
Updated: 21 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The second area of low pressure moves from the Plains to the east as the night progresses. In contrast to the Valentine’s Day track this one is moving to the south. As a result, all snow is expected.

Winter Weather Alerts have been issued for portions of eastern Iowa on Thursday, including Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, and Dubuque.

Winter Weather Alert
Winter Weather Alert(KCRG)

Look for snow to move in after 3:00 am which means snow, heavy at times, will be around for the morning commute. Our heaviest snowfall rates also fall during this time. The snowfall is expected to continue through the early afternoon leaving behind a 3-6″ blanket. Expect travel impacts through Thursday evening with slick roads.

Snowfall Forecast
Snowfall Forecast(KCRG)

One factor that we did not need to deal with in last week’s snow is wind. North winds of 15-25 mph will blow some of this snow around, reducing visibility, especially in rural and open areas. Blowing and drifting snow continue after the snowfall stops into Thursday night.

Stay up to date on the latest forecast and road conditions as the storm moves in.

