Snow continues this afternoon, turning cold tonight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Snow will still be with us throughout the afternoon with a chilly night ahead.

Ongoing snow will continue to pivot through eastern Iowa into the early afternoon before coming to an end later today. The highest totals have set up in an axis from Sigourney through Iowa City and up to Maquoketa where totals of 6-7″ have already been reported. 3-6″ totals are widely expected outside of this band for areas roughly south of Highway 20. Lighter snowfall is expected farther north. Winds will gust to around 30 mph at points throughout the afternoon which may lead to some blowing snow, reduced visibility, and drifting in rural or open areas.

Skies clear tonight, sending temperatures down to the single digits tomorrow morning with wind chills below zero. Afternoon highs only warm to the low and middle 20s with mostly sunny skeis overhead. We’ll rebound nicely this weekend as highs soar into the 40s, beginning to melt off today’s snow.

