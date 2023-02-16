Police chase ends in fiery crash in Warren Co.

WARREN Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A chase that started in West Burlington ended in a fiery crash near Monmouth, according to deputies.

Warren County Deputies were alerted Monday to a police pursuit that started in West Burlington, Iowa in Warren County, according to a release. Deputies responded to IL Route 164, west of Monmouth where they met with the pursuit and turned to follow, but did not actively engage.

The vehicle being chased by officers hit a southbound semi-tractor trailer at the intersection of US 67/US 34 and IL Rt 164 and the vehicle caught on fire, deputies said. The semi-driver, 56-year-old Rex Farmer of Monmouth escaped unharmed.

Warren County deputies used fire extinguishers to battle the flames, deputies said. Monmouth police responded to the scene also and helped with fire extinguishers.

According to deputies, the driver, identified as 41-year-old Derrick Smith, of Burlington, was pulled from the vehicle before it fully engulfed and was taken to an area hospital and later flown to OSF Peria. A Warren County deputy was treated and released from an area hospital for burns, minor physical injury, and smoke inhalation.

The Monmouth Fire Department responded to the scene to fully put out the fire, deputies said.

According to deputies, Illinois State police are investigating the crash.

