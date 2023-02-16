Show You Care
Officials: Former treasurer of veteran nonprofit stole thousands of dollars from charity

According to court docs, Dale Meier said he used stolen money from a veterans charity to pay off his girlfriend's Playboy contract. (SOURCE: WXIX)
By Courtney King and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX/Gray News) - A man in Kentucky was charged after officials said he stole thousands of dollars from the charity he acted as treasurer for.

Detectives said Dale Meier told them he took money from Ludlow Vets, a nonprofit charity for veterans, because he needed to pay off his girlfriend’s Playboy contract, according to court records.

Ludlow police arrested Meier last month.

WXIX reported he had only recently assumed the role of treasurer. He had been accused of cashing multiple checks on Ludlow Vets’ account and then taking the cash for himself.

Officials said he first got a $400 check cashed before later cashing multiple checks for $8,000.

Eventually, the bank alerted the leadership of the nonprofit to the missing money, which led to the police report.

Meier first told police he used the money to pay bills, according to WXIX. He then reportedly changed his story, saying he needed to pay off a Playboy contract for his girlfriend in New York. He said he sent the money to her by cryptocurrency.

Police said they have not been able to verify that the girlfriend exists.

The president of Ludlow Vets said Meier has been removed as treasurer and is no longer a member of the nonprofit.

The president also said his organization has not gotten the money back.

An attorney representing the nonprofit said the loss of the money “puts a major crimp in its budget like it would any nonprofit entity.”

Ludlow Vets released a statement regarding the events.

“Finally, we want to assure you that recent, unfortunate occurrences that have taken place are being addressed legally,” the statement said. “This organization is strong, financially stable, and will continue on its mission to serve our Veterans as well as proudly represent the city of Ludlow.”

Legal representatives are working to recoup some of the stolen money.

