Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Middle schooler dies after getting hit by school bus

Jacob Dawson-Escobedo, 12, died after getting hit by a school bus. He is being remembered as a...
Jacob Dawson-Escobedo, 12, died after getting hit by a school bus. He is being remembered as a "wonderful student" who was creative and smart.(Source: GoFundMe)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE, Mich. (AP) - A Michigan middle schooler is dead after a school bus hit him in the city of Wayne.

The Detroit Free Press reported the bus hit 12-year-old Jacob Dawson-Escobedo on Tuesday afternoon. He was a student at Franklin Middle School in Wayne.

Police told the newspaper Tuesday evening that other students were on board the bus when the incident occurred but none were hurt.

Authorities believe drugs or alcohol did not play a part in the crash but the incident is still under investigation. The bus driver is not in custody.

A spokeswoman for the Wayne-Westland school district declined to say whether the driver remains employed with the district.

Classes resumed at Franklin Middle on Wednesday with emotional support teams ready to help students cope with the incident.

John Dignan, superintendent of the Wayne-Westland Community Schools district, issued a statement calling Jacob a “wonderful student and friend who was always smiling.” He said the boy was creative and smart and working on a fantasy book.

A GoFundMe to help Jacob’s family with funeral expenses and other bills had raised more than $18,000, as of Wednesday night.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Iowa-based livestock company sentenced for defrauding producers, farmers for nearly 2 decades
The driver of the pickup sustained what were described as non-life-threatening injuries and was...
Victims named in deadly traffic accident in SW Cedar Rapids
Brannon Johnson
Cedar Rapids man charged with murder in Wednesday morning shooting
Winter Weather Alerts
Winter storm set to impact travel on Thursday
KCRG-TV9's First Alert Pinpoint Futurecast
WATCH: Meteorologist Joe Winters looks at Thursday’s winter storm

Latest News

Law enforcement agents are seen at an entrance of a shopping mall, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in...
1 killed, 3 hurt in shooting at El Paso, Texas shopping mall
Top area wrestlers cruise to 3A quarterfinal round
Top area wrestlers cruise to 3A quarterfinal round
Former VP Mike Pence made a stop in Cedar Rapids to oppose a Linn-Mar school policy
Former Vice President Mike Pence calls Linn-Mar transgender-affirmation policy “radical gender ideology” during a Cedar Rapids rally
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Upset Ohio town residents seek answers over train derailment