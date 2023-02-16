Show You Care
Marion restaurant Bistro 3 Nineteen to close permanently

Bistro 3 Nineteen will close permanently.
Bistro 3 Nineteen will close permanently.(Bistro 3 Nineteen)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:57 AM CST
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The owner of Bistro 3 Nineteen in Marion says the restaurant will close permanently.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, owner Brittany Hannah thanked customers for their support over the last five years.

“The past several years have been challenging for all businesses—Bistro 3 Nineteen included,” Hannah said in the Facebook post. “With heavy hearts, we have made the decision to permanently close our doors.”

The restaurant, located at 796 11th Street, will remain open through Feb. 25.

