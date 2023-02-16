Marion program connects students to trade work

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One program in Marion is connecting high school students to trade work — by renovating homes in need of repair.

It’s part of a partnership between Marion Economic Development Corporation, Linn Mar High School and Marion Independent School District.

About 18 students worked on the house. Many say their experience inspired them to pursue a career in trade work.

Students helped fix structural problems in the house, leveled the floors and removed some walls. They also built a new garage.

Brandon Kropf, a senior at Linn Mar, painted the walls of the living room and bathroom. He says he had never worked in construction before, but that he was interested in trade school before joining the program.

He says this experience helped him decide what trade he wants to focus on.

“Doing the painting and anything else in this house gave me a better perspective on what trade is like,” Kropf said. “And doing the painting and stuff like that, like I said, I had a lot of fun doing it, persuades me towards doing painting in the future whether its painting the outside of a house or painting the inside like I did here.”

Nick Glew, the president of Marion Economic Development Corporation, says jobs like electricians and carpenters are often in high demand. He says the program might inspire a new generation of trade workers to fill that need.

“There’s very much a workforce development component to this,” Glew said. “While we’re re-investing in older neighborhoods, we’re also making sure we’re giving high school students an opportunity to experience the trades.”

He says twice as many students took the class this year compared to the previous school year.

The house went for sale this month and is available to buyers with moderate to low income. Glew says they plan to start renovating another home in the same neighborhood this spring. This is the program’s second house.

