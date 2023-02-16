Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Kingsley, IA police chief arrested, faces multiple charges

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is a department of the Iowa Department of Public...
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is a department of the Iowa Department of Public Safety (Courtesy: dps.iowa.gov)(KCRG)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation arrested the Kingsley, Iowa police chief Wednesday.

According to Iowa DCI, James Dunn is charged with the following:

  • Three counts of Falsely Obtaining Criminal Intelligence Data, Class D felonies
  • One count of Non-felonious misconduct in office, a serious misdemeanor
  • One count of Stalking, an aggravated misdemeanor

Iowa DCI said in a release the Hinton, Iowa Police Department requested Monday that DCI investigates a potential criminal matter that involved Dunn.

The criminal investigation is ongoing. No further details have been released.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brannon Johnson
Cedar Rapids man charged with murder in Wednesday morning shooting
Winter Weather Alerts
Winter storm set to impact travel on Thursday
KCRG-TV9 is excited to introduce Kristin Rogers as our new anchor, joining Jackie Kennon and...
Kristin Rogers joins the KCRG-TV9 morning news team
Cedar Rapids police confirmed they were called to the 2100 block of Buckingham Drive Northwest...
One injured in shooting in northwest Cedar Rapids
Six people, including four kids, injured after pickup rear-ends Amish buggy

Latest News

KCRG-TV9 First Alert Forecast - 2/16
China imposed trade and investment sanctions on U.S. military contractors, including Raytheon.
China imposes sanctions on Raytheon
Two former executives with 'GO Cedar Rapids' are scheduled to learn their sentence on a federal...
Former GO Cedar Rapids executives to be sentenced for federal bank fraud
Hawkeyes’ Head Coach Bluder on ‘Watch List’ for Coach of the Year award