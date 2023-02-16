Kingsley, IA police chief arrested, faces multiple charges
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation arrested the Kingsley, Iowa police chief Wednesday.
According to Iowa DCI, James Dunn is charged with the following:
- Three counts of Falsely Obtaining Criminal Intelligence Data, Class D felonies
- One count of Non-felonious misconduct in office, a serious misdemeanor
- One count of Stalking, an aggravated misdemeanor
Iowa DCI said in a release the Hinton, Iowa Police Department requested Monday that DCI investigates a potential criminal matter that involved Dunn.
The criminal investigation is ongoing. No further details have been released.
Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.