Iowa DOT: ‘Travel not advised in the Iowa City area’

KCRG-TV9 First Alert Forecast - 2/16
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:29 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa DOT says travel is not advised in the Iowa City area as heavy snow continues to fall Thursday morning.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect today for portions of eastern Iowa including Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Dubuque.

In a Facebook post, the DOT said travel conditions are likely to change quickly, and crews have updated conditions in parts of Johnson County to “travel not advised.”

See current road conditions here.

Heavy snow is expected to continue in eastern Iowa throughout the morning. Given recent radar trends from early this morning, it appears a bullseye of 6″ or more may occur near the Iowa City area. The heaviest snowfall rates will occur this morning, with the snowfall rates pulling back some by the afternoon.

Snowfall Forecast for Thursday, February 16th, 2023
Snowfall Forecast for Thursday, February 16th, 2023(KCRG)

