Hawkeyes’ Head Coach Bluder on ‘Watch List’ for Coach of the Year award

The coach for the Hawkeye Women's Basketball team may be up for a big honor.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:53 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The coach for the Hawkeye Women’s Basketball team may be up for a big honor.

Lisa Bluder was named on the ‘Watch List’ for the 2023 Naismith Coach of the Year award.

Bluder has led the Hawks through their seventh consecutive season with 20 or more victories.

She has been the Hawkeyes’ head coach for 23 years.

This season, she has already become the all-time most winning coach in the Big Ten regular season conference wins.

On Wednesday, the team beat the Wisconsin Badgers 91 to 61.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

