Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Gov. Reynolds signs medical malpractice tort reform bill into law

Gov. Reynolds signs HF 161 into law
Gov. Reynolds signs HF 161 into law(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, Governor Reynolds signed a new bill that will create a cap on noneconomic damages in medical malpractice cases.

HF 161 limits noneconomic damages to $1 million dollars against doctors, and $2 million if a hospital is named in the civil action lawsuit.

Opponents of the bill cite future medical costs for families as a reason against capping funds at one or two million. Proponents argue capping is important in removing the threat of huge malpractice suits driving doctors away from working in Iowa.

Governor Reynold’s released the following statement:

“Today, Iowa joins the majority of U.S. states by enacting commonsense medical malpractice reform that places a reasonable cap on non-economic damages. Protecting our health care system from out-of-control verdicts promotes access to care in communities across our state and better positions us to recruit the best and brightest physicians to Iowa.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brannon Johnson
Cedar Rapids man charged with murder in Wednesday morning shooting
Winter Weather Alerts
Winter storm set to impact travel on Thursday
KCRG-TV9 is excited to introduce Kristin Rogers as our new anchor, joining Jackie Kennon and...
Kristin Rogers joins the KCRG-TV9 morning news team
Snowfall Forecast for Thursday, February 16th, 2023
Winter storm hits today, heavy snow likely
Cedar Rapids police confirmed they were called to the 2100 block of Buckingham Drive Northwest...
One injured in shooting in northwest Cedar Rapids

Latest News

KCRG-TV9 First Alert
WATCH LIVE: Track the storm with First Alert Plus
Aaron McCreight
Former GO Cedar Rapids CEO sentenced to 18 months in prison
A chase that started in West Burlington ended in a fiery crash near Monmouth, according to...
Police chase ends in fiery crash in Warren Co.
Between Exit 28: County Road E34 and Exit 25: Boyson Road (Hiawatha). The road is blocked due...
Two jackknifed semis cause traffic delay on I-380 near Boyson Road in Hiawatha