Gov. Reynolds signs medical malpractice tort reform bill into law

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, Governor Reynolds signed a new bill that will create a cap on noneconomic damages in medical malpractice cases.

HF 161 limits noneconomic damages to $1 million dollars against doctors, and $2 million if a hospital is named in the civil action lawsuit.

Opponents of the bill cite future medical costs for families as a reason against capping funds at one or two million. Proponents argue capping is important in removing the threat of huge malpractice suits driving doctors away from working in Iowa.

Governor Reynold’s released the following statement:

“Today, Iowa joins the majority of U.S. states by enacting commonsense medical malpractice reform that places a reasonable cap on non-economic damages. Protecting our health care system from out-of-control verdicts promotes access to care in communities across our state and better positions us to recruit the best and brightest physicians to Iowa.”

