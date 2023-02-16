Former Vice President Mike Pence calls Linn-Mar transgender-affirmation policy “radical gender ideology” during a Cedar Rapids rally

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Vice President Mike Pence made a stop in Cedar Rapids Wednesday to oppose a Linn-Mar transgender-affirming policy at a packed West Side Pizza Ranch.

The district board approved a policy last year allowing students to request a gender-support plan to help begin social transition without the permission of parents.

“The policy is designed to facilitate children’s gender transitions without the knowledge of their parents,” said the former Vice President.

Pence said the school district’s policy would harm students and cause unintended consequences.

“It’s incomprehensible to think that a Linn-Mar school district policy would allow any student of any age to choose which bathroom they would use,” he said. “For example, a young girl who objects to being forced to shower or change clothes or use restrooms with boys could face suspension or even expulsion under the Linn-Mar policy.”

Just outside the restaurant dozens of people gathered to protest the former vice president’s views.

“Leave our kids alone; stop messing with our kids,” said Joe Stutler, one of the protestors.

Stutler lives in the Linn-Mar school district. While they voiced their opinions, he believed pence and his supporters weren’t interested in listening or supporting children who are LGBTQ.

“They have absolutely no interest in in the truth in the truth, in reality, they just want their message; their message is ‘your kids don’t belong’ and that’s bull****,” he said.

While the policy is under review by a federal appeals court, Pence said he’ll see the issue goes all the way to the Supreme Court if needed.

“Instead of encouraging this broken ideology from the left, we should teach every child that they’re fearfully wonderfully made in the image of God,” said Pence.

The former vice president is expected to announce a 2024 presidential run. He has not formally made that announcement.

