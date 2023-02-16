Former GO Cedar Rapids CEO sentenced to 18 months in prison

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Aaron McCreight, the former CEO of GO Cedar Rapids, will serve 18 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to federal bank fraud.

McCreight and Doug Hargrave, the financial director of GO Cedar Rapids, both pleaded guilty to bank fraud last year for the failed 2018 music festival, ‘Newbo Evolve.’

The men lied about ticket sales and financial projections in order to get a nearly $2 million loan for the festival.

The event, which featured concerts by Maroon 5 and Kelly Clarkson, put ‘GO Cedar Rapids’ more than $2 million in debt and the organization later declared bankruptcy and dissolved. Prosecutors said about 97 vendors at the event didn’t get paid.

McCreight testified during the hearing, and blamed Hargrave. Despite being the CEO, McCreight said he felt unable to fire Hargrave, because Hargrave was a former board member.

During the sentencing, the judge said McCreight knew of the fraud, but “doubled down on it with lies.”

Though McCreight was not fined, he will have to pay restitution. However, the amount of restitution to be paid has not yet been set.

McCreight will have to self-surrender at a later date, which has also not been set.

Hargrave is expected to be sentenced later Thursday.

