Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Former GO Cedar Rapids CEO sentenced to 18 months in prison

Aaron McCreight
Aaron McCreight(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Aaron McCreight, the former CEO of GO Cedar Rapids, will serve 18 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to federal bank fraud.

McCreight and Doug Hargrave, the financial director of GO Cedar Rapids, both pleaded guilty to bank fraud last year for the failed 2018 music festival, ‘Newbo Evolve.’

The men lied about ticket sales and financial projections in order to get a nearly $2 million loan for the festival.

The event, which featured concerts by Maroon 5 and Kelly Clarkson, put ‘GO Cedar Rapids’ more than $2 million in debt and the organization later declared bankruptcy and dissolved. Prosecutors said about 97 vendors at the event didn’t get paid.

McCreight testified during the hearing, and blamed Hargrave. Despite being the CEO, McCreight said he felt unable to fire Hargrave, because Hargrave was a former board member.

During the sentencing, the judge said McCreight knew of the fraud, but “doubled down on it with lies.”

Though McCreight was not fined, he will have to pay restitution. However, the amount of restitution to be paid has not yet been set.

McCreight will have to self-surrender at a later date, which has also not been set.

Hargrave is expected to be sentenced later Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brannon Johnson
Cedar Rapids man charged with murder in Wednesday morning shooting
Winter Weather Alerts
Winter storm set to impact travel on Thursday
KCRG-TV9 is excited to introduce Kristin Rogers as our new anchor, joining Jackie Kennon and...
Kristin Rogers joins the KCRG-TV9 morning news team
Cedar Rapids police confirmed they were called to the 2100 block of Buckingham Drive Northwest...
One injured in shooting in northwest Cedar Rapids
Snowfall Forecast for Thursday, February 16th, 2023
Winter storm hits today, heavy snow likely

Latest News

A chase that started in West Burlington ended in a fiery crash near Monmouth, according to...
Police chase ends in fiery crash in Warren Co.
Between Exit 28: County Road E34 and Exit 25: Boyson Road (Hiawatha). The road is blocked due...
Two jackknifed semis cause traffic delay on I-380 near Boyson Road in Hiawatha
Chandler DeWees from Horizons joins us to talk about preparing yourself financially before...
How to evaluate your financial situation before buying a home
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Forecast - 2/16