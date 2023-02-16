Show You Care
Federal jury convicts 2 members of Davenport Savage Life Boys street gang

By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A federal jury Wednesday convicted two members of the Savage Life gang on racketeering-related charges.

The verdicts against Najawaun Marcus Quinn, 26, and Dimetri Alexander Smith, 30, came down following a seven-day trial in U.S. District Court, Davenport.

According to prosecutors, Quinn was convicted of assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering, using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Smith was convicted of two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering and two counts of using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

According to prosecutors, in 2016 and 2017, as members of Savage Life Boys, a Davenport-based street gang, Quinn and Smith were involved in multiple shootings.

Some of those shootings happened at a home in the 5400 block of North Division Street in October 2016, NorthPark Mall in January 2017, and Centennial Park in April 2017.

According to prosecutors, the shootings are in connection with a feud with a rival gang and perceived disrespect of the SLB gang.

Prosecutors also said the two men were involved in a February 2017 shooting death of Darion Gardner, 27, of Davenport, at the Hotel Davenport.

Quinn and Smith will be sentenced at a later date.

Another SLB member, whom prosecutors did not name, pleaded guilty to racketeering-related charges and was sentenced to 450 months in prison.

United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal stated “We will continue to pursue and aggressively prosecute those individuals and groups of individuals that choose to commit violent crimes. This investigation, trial and hard work of our partners at the Davenport Police Department exemplifies our joint commitment to using every tool available to combat gun violence and protect the communities we serve.”

“The tremendous work of our investigators and federal partners delivered justice for those impacted by these violent crimes,” Davenport Police Chief Jeff Bladel said “This case demonstrates the outstanding partnership and collaboration between federal prosecutors and local law enforcement that is vital to keeping our community safe. The Davenport Police Department is dedicated to the safety and wellbeing of our community and bringing those who commit violent crimes to justice.”

