ESPN’s College GameDay comes to Iowa City ahead of Indiana matchup

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - ESPN’s College GameDay is coming to Iowa City to broadcast live from Carver-Hawkeye Arena ahead of the Iowa women’s basketball game against Indiana on Feb. 26.

In a press release on Thursday, the university said the national broadcast will air from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. before the game at 1 p.m.

𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐞 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐃𝐚𝐲 𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐨𝐰𝐚 𝐂𝐢𝐭𝐲 😤@CollegeGameDay will broadcast live from Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Feb. 26 from 10-11 a.m., before the #Hawkeyes take on Indiana at 1 p.m. pic.twitter.com/3uUH6wJcGJ — Iowa Women's Basketball (@IowaWBB) February 16, 2023

The university’s Athletic’s Department said Elle Duncan will host the show with commentators Andraya Carter, Rebecca Lobo, Carolyn Peck and Holly Rowe.

“Our program is thrilled to be one-of-three schools selected this season to have College GameDay on our campus,” Hawkeyes Head Coach Lisa Bluder said in a press release. “It’s a huge honor and we are looking forward to showcasing our program on one of the best stages.”

Gates open for fans with tickets at 9 a.m.

After the show, fans will exit the arena, but will be able to re-enter with the same ticket.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.