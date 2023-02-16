Show You Care
Donahue trial postponed Thursday due to wintry weather

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The trial for the man accused of shooting a Linn County deputy while robbing a Casey’s in Coggon has been postponed Thursday as heavy snow impacts eastern Iowa.

The Stanley Donaue trial is expected to resume again Friday.

On Wednesday, investigators said they identified evidence linking Donahue to the shooting.

