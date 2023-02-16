Crime scene investigators identify evidence that links Stanley Donahue to shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Trial continued today for a man accused of shooting a Linn County Deputy.

Witnesses say there were two guns found in Donahue’s van. One matched the description of Deputy Halverson’s firearm that was stolen from him after he was shot while responding to a 2021 robbery at the Casey’s General Store in Coggon.

Kraig Krueger with the Cedar Rapids Police department found Donahue’s fingerprints on the other firearm - specifically his left index finger’s print.

Under cross by the defense, Krueger said he is not a certified print examiner, but has training and experience on it. He also testified that there was another print found on the magazine that did not match Donahue.

He said the process of comparing fingerprints requires enough similar details in the prints.

“You have to have enough ridge detail, enough unique, specific characteristics between two prints that you’re very certain the likelihood of finding those same characteristics in prints from another source are a practical impossibility,” said Krueger.

Linn County Sheriff’s Detective Heather O’Brien testified today about other items found in the van that links to the robbery and shooting.

Among other items, she says she found a different gun that looked like the one that was stolen from Deputy Halverson.

“There were some 2020 income tax returns that we found in the glove compartment that belonged to Mr. Donahue,” said Detective O’Brien. “We found eight packs of Newport cigarettes, a package of cigars, a single package of Swisher Sweets, three ear buds with microphones, multiple Casey’s gift cards.”

O’Brien says she was given a list of items stolen from Casey’s before searching the van. A lot of the items she found matched that list.

Deputies say they also found documents with the previous van owner’s name on it. The defense asked several witnesses about that person. Linn Co. Sheriff’s Sergeant Yon Abel testified today saying that that person was not in Linn County on the night of the shooting.

