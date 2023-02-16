Classes 1A and 2A kick off boys state wrestling tournament

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Eastern Iowa wrestlers punched their tickets to the state wrestling quarterfinals on Wednesday.

By the end of day one in Class 1A, Don Bosco secured a lead in the team race, sending nine wrestlers to the semifinals.

In class 2A, Osage leads in the team race, but Eastern Iowa squads Mount Vernon and West Delaware sent six and five wrestlers to the quarterfinals respectively.

