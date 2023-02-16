Show You Care
Classes 1A and 2A kick off boys state wrestling tournament

Eastern Iowa wrestlers punched their tickets to the state wrestling quarterfinals on Wednesday.
By Jack Lido
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Eastern Iowa wrestlers punched their tickets to the state wrestling quarterfinals on Wednesday.

By the end of day one in Class 1A, Don Bosco secured a lead in the team race, sending nine wrestlers to the semifinals.

In class 2A, Osage leads in the team race, but Eastern Iowa squads Mount Vernon and West Delaware sent six and five wrestlers to the quarterfinals respectively.

