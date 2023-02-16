Cedar Rapids Police arrest 2 more adults, 1 juvenile in December shots fired incident

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials have announced additional arrests in the shots fired incident that occurred in Cedar Rapids back in December.

On December 2nd, 2022 at approximately 1:00 am, police responded to the 300 block of 18th Street Southeast for a shots fired report. Officers found a home had been hit by the gunfire, but no one inside the home was injured.

On Monday, police announced they arrested 19-year-old Jesse Scott and 19-year-old Jaden Hodges, with additional arrests expected in the case. Scott faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and accessory after the fact. Hodges is charged with accessory after the fact.

Now, police have arrested three more individuals - 19-year-old Jakaraiana Johnson, 18-year-old Gabriel States, and a juvenile - for their roles in the incident.

Johnson and States have both been charged with Accessory After the Fact.

Officials say they expect no further arrests in the case.

