13-year-old charged with attempted murder in Waterloo shooting

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A 13-year-old has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after a shooting in Waterloo on Wednesday.

In a press release, police said the shooting happened just before 1:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Leavitt Street.

The male victim of the shooting was taken to the hospital and later flown to the University of Iowa Hospital. Officials have not provided an update on his condition.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterloo Police Detective Division at 319-291-4340 #3 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers 855-300-TIPS(8477).

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.