Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

13-year-old charged with attempted murder in Waterloo shooting

A 13-year-old has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after a shooting in Waterloo on Wednesday.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A 13-year-old has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after a shooting in Waterloo on Wednesday.

In a press release, police said the shooting happened just before 1:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Leavitt Street.

The male victim of the shooting was taken to the hospital and later flown to the University of Iowa Hospital. Officials have not provided an update on his condition.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterloo Police Detective Division at 319-291-4340 #3 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers 855-300-TIPS(8477).

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brannon Johnson
Cedar Rapids man charged with murder in Wednesday morning shooting
Winter Weather Alerts
Winter storm set to impact travel on Thursday
KCRG-TV9 is excited to introduce Kristin Rogers as our new anchor, joining Jackie Kennon and...
Kristin Rogers joins the KCRG-TV9 morning news team
Cedar Rapids police confirmed they were called to the 2100 block of Buckingham Drive Northwest...
One injured in shooting in northwest Cedar Rapids
Six people, including four kids, injured after pickup rear-ends Amish buggy

Latest News

KCRG-TV9 First Alert Forecast - 2/16
A 13-year-old has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after a shooting in Waterloo...
Teen charged in Waterloo shooting
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is a department of the Iowa Department of Public...
Kingsley, IA police chief arrested, faces multiple charges
China imposed trade and investment sanctions on U.S. military contractors, including Raytheon.
China imposes sanctions on Raytheon