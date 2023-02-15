Winter storm set to impact travel on Thursday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We are getting a break from precipitation today ahead of our next winter storm, but the wind will still be with us.

Today, look for cloudy skies overhead. Temperatures slowly fall through the 30s with northwesterly winds gusting 30 mph or greater at times. Temperatures fall overnight to the low and middle 20s as snow advances into the region.

A winter storm will bring impactful weather to eastern Iowa on Thursday. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in place across eastern Iowa. Regardless of what alert you are included in, expect your commute to be slick as snow picks up during the morning commute and heavy snowfall rates.

Winter Weather Alerts for 2/16/23. (KCRG)

The timing and track of this system is similar to last week’s, though it should be all snow this time around without concerns of ice. Widespread snow is expected during the Thursday morning commute, continuing into the early afternoon. Unlike last time, this snow is expected to be light and fluffy. There could be some blowing and drifting in open and rural areas as winds gust 20-30 mph. Look for 3-6″ of snow to pile up across most of eastern Iowa with some isolated higher totals possible. This includes areas southeast of a line from Waterloo to Prairie du Chien, including Cedar Rapids, Dubuque, and Iowa City. The farther to the northwest you go, look for lighter totals with 1-3″ generally northwest of Waterloo.

Expected snowfall for Thursday, February 16th, 2023 (KCRG)

If possible, limit travel Thursday morning. Road conditions will change quickly during the morning commute with the high snowfall rates and several inches of snow expected. Some areas of blowing snow or drifting can be expected in rural or open areas. Allow time for first responders and road crews to do their jobs.

Winter storms are volatile by nature. A small change by just a few miles in the track can mean a big difference in the snowfall totals and even the timing of snow, so stay with TV-9 for further updates.

