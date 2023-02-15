Show You Care
Windy and cooler today, winter storm hits Thursday

While today stays windy and cloudy, we are still on track for several inches of snow tomorrow.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:39 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Aside from the gusty wind, today is fairly quiet and should be dry the entire day. Temperatures will slowly fall throughout the afternoon, generally landing in the upper 20s to lower 30s by late afternoon. Tomorrow, the next winter storm hits!

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for portions of eastern Iowa on Thursday, including Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Dubuque.

Thursday morning, watch for snow to begin in eastern Iowa. Unlike the last system, there will be no rain or sleet, so this one is all snow. At this time, we expect widespread snow to fall for your morning commute, continuing through the early afternoon. This snow won’t be as slushy or as wet as the last one so it’ll be easily blown by the wind. With gusts of 25-30 mph expected, watch for the potential of blowing and drifting snow in rural and open areas.

Expected snowfall for Thursday, February 16th, 2023
Expected snowfall for Thursday, February 16th, 2023(KCRG)

At this time, a general 3-6″ is still on track across much of the area with isolated higher amounts possible. The lowest totals are expected north and west of Waterloo where only 1-3″ is expected.

There will be some cold air right behind this system as well. Temperatures may be as cold as zero on Friday morning with wind chills as low as -10 to -15 in spots.

After this system passes, we are in line for another nice weekend with highs in the 40s!

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

