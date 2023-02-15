Univ. of Iowa to sell Mayflower residence hall

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, the University of Iowa is expected to ask the Iowa Board of Regents to sell Mayflower residence hall.

Officials say this coincides with a 5-year housing system plan. Administrators want to build a new residence hall for returning students rather than putting resources into upgrading this one.

The proposed new building would be built on the east side of campus - closer to the other dorms.

A preliminary draft of the 5-year plan is set to be presented to the Board of Regents next Wednesday. Renovations for the other dorms are expected to be proposed in that plan.

