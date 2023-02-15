Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Univ. of Iowa to sell Mayflower residence hall

With the money from the sale, administrators want to build a residence hall for returning students.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, the University of Iowa is expected to ask the Iowa Board of Regents to sell Mayflower residence hall.

Officials say this coincides with a 5-year housing system plan. Administrators want to build a new residence hall for returning students rather than putting resources into upgrading this one.

The proposed new building would be built on the east side of campus - closer to the other dorms.

A preliminary draft of the 5-year plan is set to be presented to the Board of Regents next Wednesday. Renovations for the other dorms are expected to be proposed in that plan.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa-based livestock company sentenced for defrauding producers, farmers for nearly 2 decades
The driver of the pickup sustained what were described as non-life-threatening injuries and was...
Victims named in deadly traffic accident in SW Cedar Rapids
Ted Wolf was seen at the BP in Walford on January 16th, 2023
Missing Marion man spotted in Walford day he went missing; police still looking
KCRG-TV9's First Alert Pinpoint Futurecast
WATCH: Meteorologist Joe Winters looks at Thursday’s winter storm
Winter Storm Watch
Showers end, with wintry weather to move in Thursday

Latest News

‘There needs to be a robust public safety net’ - Hearing held for SNAP Benefit bill
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library &...
Pence says he will fight subpoena as far as Supreme Court
The logo for the Waterloo Police Department.
Man injured in Waterloo shooting Wednesday afternoon
Iowans voice concerns over bill that would change SNAP benefits.
‘There needs to be a robust public safety net’ - Hearing held for SNAP Benefit bill