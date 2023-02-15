Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

U-Haul driver must undergo mental evaluation in NYC attack

Weng Sor is walked by New York Police Department detectives out of the 68th Precinct in the...
Weng Sor is walked by New York Police Department detectives out of the 68th Precinct in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. Sor was charged Tuesday with murder and attempted murder after he went on a deadly rampage with a U-Haul truck a day earlier in New York City. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The driver of a U-Haul truck that barreled through a New York City neighborhood, killing a food delivery worker and injuring eight other people, will have to undergo a psychiatric evaluation while in custody, a judge ordered Wednesday.

Weng Sor, who was charged with murder and attempted murder in connection with Monday’s deadly rampage, made his first court appearance in Brooklyn. The judge ordered him to remain in custody without bail.

Police have said he was suffering from an apparent mental health crisis when he mowed down bicyclists, moped riders and at least one pedestrian over 48 minutes.

Police said Sor, 62, referred to an “invisible object” that came at him, prompting him to go careening through streets before a police cruiser pinned the truck against a building near the entrance to a tunnel leading from Brooklyn to Manhattan.

A man driving a U-Haul truck swerved onto sidewalks and plowed into cyclists and scooter riders in New York City. (WCBS, Surveillance Video via CNN)

After his arrest, Sor told police he believed it was “judgement day” and was aiming the truck at “the people that disturbed him the most,” Assistant District Attorney David Ingle said at the court hearing. He said Sor told the officers, “I wanted to end by taking out enemies. Shoot me, I will not give in.”

Sor is expected to be back in court on March 16.

The U-Haul struck three people on mopeds, three people on bicycles, one person on an e-bike and one person who was on foot as the truck moved through a busy section of Brooklyn, just north of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge along New York Harbor, police said. The victims ranged in age from 30 to 66.

The truck also rammed a police car, injuring the officer inside.

Sor’s son told The Associated Press earlier this week that his father had a history of mental illness. Records show he was convicted and served time for multiple acts of violence, including stabbing his own brother.

Sor, who lived in Las Vegas with his mother, came to New York last week after spending time in Florida and was pulled over twice in the U-Haul in the days prior to the attack, police said.

Sor’s criminal history includes stabbing his brother in Las Vegas, for which he served time in a Nevada prison, according to court and prison records.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa-based livestock company sentenced for defrauding producers, farmers for nearly 2 decades
The driver of the pickup sustained what were described as non-life-threatening injuries and was...
Victims named in deadly traffic accident in SW Cedar Rapids
Ted Wolf was seen at the BP in Walford on January 16th, 2023
Missing Marion man spotted in Walford day he went missing; police still looking
KCRG-TV9's First Alert Pinpoint Futurecast
WATCH: Meteorologist Joe Winters looks at Thursday’s winter storm
Winter Storm Watch
Showers end, with wintry weather to move in Thursday

Latest News

FILE - Texas head coach Chris Beard talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA...
Texas prosecutor drops domestic violence case against Chris Beard
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina...
Judge to Trump: Too late to offer DNA to rebut rape claim
Iowans voice concerns over bill that would change SNAP benefits.
‘There needs to be a robust public safety net’ - Hearing held for SNAP Benefit bill
Jordan Carr
Dubuque man sentenced after threatening law enforcement with a Molotov cocktail
Jessie Blanchard's jeep bumper holds a sticker with the slogan "Yes We Narcan" on Monday, Jan....
Panel backs moving opioid antidote Narcan over the counter