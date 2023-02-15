Show You Care
Trucking, other cut programs ‘under-performed’ at Kirkwood Community College

There were 323 CDL-A students at Kirkwood over the past five years. There are 45 in the program now.
By Mollie Swayne
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Kirkwood Community College is cutting programs, with officials citing declining enrollment.

The Dental Technologies and Energy Production and Distribution Technologies programs will shutter. Additionally, the college is modifying its truck driving program. Kirkwood will get rid of the behind-the-wheel portion of its CDL-A program after the current class finishes. School leaders have started discussions with a third party to provide training for students as a complement to the classroom instruction at Kirkwood.

“We have to match up our revenues with with expenses,” said Dr. Lori Sundberg, President of Kirkwood Community College.

Sundberg said cutting the three programs and letting go of “about” 13 people was needed to close the gap of about $1.5 million in the budget, a deficit caused by those low enrollment numbers.

“We’ve been experiencing lower enrollments, gosh, for probably 10 years at least,” said Sundberg. “Obviously, with the pandemic, it kind of accelerated a bit.”

Kirkwood officials said the three programs that were cut or changed had been “under-performing” for how expensive they were to run. Despite a nationwide shortage of drivers in the trucking industry, Justin Hoehn with Kirkwood said not enough people were signing up for the program to keep it going.

“For community college, you know, we have new programs come on, and we have programs go off. And that’s what we should do, because we’re meeting our community’s needs,” said Sundberg.

Tuesday, TV9 called several trucking companies to see if they were having a hard time finding drivers. John Roberts with Phillip’s Trucking in Cedar Rapids said the company is short about 15 people, but he said he didn’t think it was because of a lack of qualified drivers. A representative for JB Transport said they’ve been able to recruit fairly well, and that turnover is more of a problem for them.

So, while there may be an overall driver shortage, Kirkwood said it is still meeting the needs of the community and local businesses that need drivers, just in a way that helps the school survive.

“They’re still going to get drivers. We’re just trying to do it in a more cost-effective way,” said Sundberg.

