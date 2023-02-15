Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Six people, including four kids, injured after pickup rear-ends Amish buggy

Six people, including four children, were injured after a pickup truck rear-ended an Amish buggy on Tuesday afternoon.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLWELL, Iowa (KCRG) - Six people, including four children, were injured after a pickup truck rear-ended an Amish buggy on Tuesday afternoon.

The Iowa State Patrol it happened at around 3:30 p.m. along 140th Street near Colwell in Floyd County.

The patrol said the people in the buggy were ejected after a pickup truck rear-ended the buggy.

A baby, and children ages two, four, and six, along with two adults, were taken to the hospital. Officials have not provided an update on their condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa-based livestock company sentenced for defrauding producers, farmers for nearly 2 decades
The driver of the pickup sustained what were described as non-life-threatening injuries and was...
Victims named in deadly traffic accident in SW Cedar Rapids
Ted Wolf was seen at the BP in Walford on January 16th, 2023
Missing Marion man spotted in Walford day he went missing; police still looking
Winter Storm Watch
Showers end, with wintry weather to move in Thursday
Police presence in the 1400 block of 3rd Ave SE
Police respond to shots fired report in SE Cedar Rapids

Latest News

Police tell TV9 they're on the scene of a shooting in northwest Cedar Rapids.
Police investigating shooting in northwest Cedar Rapids
Winter Weather Alerts for 2/16/23.
LIVE AT 8 AM: Kaj O’Mara covers Thursday’s winter storm
KCRG-TV9 is excited to introduce Kristin Rogers as our new anchor, joining Jackie Kennon and...
Kristin Rogers joins the KCRG-TV9 morning news team
Six people, including four children, were injured after a pickup truck rear-ended an Amish...
Six injured in crash involving Amish buggy in Iowa