Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Restaurant owner forced servers to return wages, keep only tips and $10 per week

The investigation recovered $245,509 in back wages for six servers and 12 cooks at Los Mariachis.
The investigation recovered $245,509 in back wages for six servers and 12 cooks at Los Mariachis.(Pexels)
By Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSEON, Ohio (Gray News) – A restaurant owner in Ohio is accused of forcing servers to pay their wages back to him in cash, allowing workers to keep just the tips they earned plus $10 a week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

The DOL said in a news release servers and cooks at Los Mariachis worked an average of 60 hours a week.

Owner Ruben Lopez paid the cooks a straight salary for all 60 hours they worked weekly, denying them overtime wages due for hours over 40 per week, the DOL investigation found.

Authorities also determined the employer failed to keep accurate time and payroll records.

The investigation recovered $245,509 in back wages for six servers and 12 cooks at Los Mariachis.

“No server should be forced to work for just tips and $10 per week, and no cook should be paid straight time for 20 hours of overtime,” Wage and Hour Division District Director Matthew Utley said.

“Payment of at least the minimum wage and overtime has been the law of the land for 85 years, and every person working in the U.S. has the right to be paid their full-earned wages.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa-based livestock company sentenced for defrauding producers, farmers for nearly 2 decades
The driver of the pickup sustained what were described as non-life-threatening injuries and was...
Victims named in deadly traffic accident in SW Cedar Rapids
Ted Wolf was seen at the BP in Walford on January 16th, 2023
Missing Marion man spotted in Walford day he went missing; police still looking
Winter Storm Watch
Showers end, with wintry weather to move in Thursday
Police presence in the 1400 block of 3rd Ave SE
Police respond to shots fired report in SE Cedar Rapids

Latest News

Police tell TV9 they're on the scene of a shooting in northwest Cedar Rapids.
Police investigating shooting in northwest Cedar Rapids
Witnesses at the scene confirmed they heard the argument and heard gunshots shortly after.
Woman shot and killed by stranger in Kroger parking after argument on Valentine’s Day
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library &...
Former Vice President Pence to speak in Cedar Rapids regarding Linn-Mar gender policy
A fallen tree blocks part of Rockingham Drive in Austin, Texas, during a winter storm on...
Austin’s city manager fired over widespread power outage
FILE - An American Airlines plane sits parked at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in...
FAA head defends safety of US air travel despite close calls