People complain after nonprofit declines to renew lease for vegan restaurant

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A vegan restaurant in Cedar Rapids will close its location after CSPS declined to renew Rawlicious’ lease in favor of a business, which creates charcuterie boards.

People on social media expressed their disappointment with the announcement of the restaurant closing because it is one of the few locations in eastern Iowa creating raw vegan food. The nonprofit, CSPS, said it’s looking to find ways to make itself more financially stable.

Jessica Lafayette, who owns Rawlicious, was frustrated with their decision because her business survived the COVID-19 pandemic and was planning on expanding its hours in the spring. She also said it’s frustrating CSPS never asked if her business could provide catering services.

“It’s not just about finding a new location,” Lafayette said. “I mean we can walk down the street and see there are multiple empty spaces. So it’s not just a matter of finding a space. But, it’s the money we need, the capital we need to rebuild.”

She said they have a place for people to donate online to help the business will the move, which she said online will occur in about 60 days.

David Maier, who is a former CSPS board member, said he is frustrated and disappointed with CSPS’s decision. He says the decision goes against the nonprofit’s history of supporting unique and distinct businesses giving the New Bohemia neighborhood its culture like a book and record store. Maier believes competing interests are at play since Monica Vernon is also the director of the NewBo, Cech Village District.

“I think perhaps the decision to not renew the lease more in her position as the capacity of the executive director of the district rather than in CSPS,” he said.

Maier told TV9 he gave Rawlicious a loan worth about $4,000 along with the security deposit to Rawlicious while he was on the board for CSPS. He said he expects to get the security deposit back and got paid back in food.

“I was very transparent with the CSPS board of what I was doing,” Maier texted to TV9. “If the board at the time had any issue with it, or any concerns of being a conflict, I would’ve resigned from the board.”

CSPS has other board members who are also connected to other nonprofits with the goal to further the economic interests of the region. For example, former Cedar Rapids Mayor Ron Corbett is the Vice President of Economic Development for the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance. Jen Neumann is on the Cedar Rapids School Board and Doug Neumann, her husband, is the executive director for the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance.

Monica Vernon, who is the chair of the CSPS board, said the board made the decision in hopes of improving the non-profit’s financials. She said a catering company open with more and consistent hours would help attract more people and events like weddings for the venue.

“This is a business decision,” she said. “This is an organization. This isn’t a charity.”

Tracy Dede, who said goes to Rawlicious around twice a week, said she just hopes the restaurant stays open because it gives her a comfortable place to eat food. She said she has a lot of allergies and this restaurant makes her feel comfortable.

“There’s just very little options for people like me to really eat well, eat clean and healthy,” Dede said. “If they go away, I would miss them terribly. It would be a major hole in my life.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.