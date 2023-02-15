Show You Care
Online learning trend continues to grow at Iowa universities despite ‘return to normal’

The Pentacrest on the University of Iowa campus (KCRG File)
The Pentacrest on the University of Iowa campus (KCRG File)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Online learning has declined at Iowa’s three public universities from its height during the pandemic, but the Iowa Board of Regents says it’s still a growing trend.

A new report from the Board of Regents covering the 2021-2022 academic year showed that though the three Regent universities “returned to normal” as the pandemic waned, online course enrollments continued to trend upward.

The Board of Regents says this trend is actually in keeping with a trend that started before the pandemic.

The latest data suggests a major area of growth in online courses is at the graduate level.

The University of Iowa, Iowa State University and University of Northern Iowa all added new online programs in 2021-22, which the board says were designed to meet workforce needs or fill gaps in the online degree marketplace.

