Waterloo police respond to Wednesday afternoon shooting; man injured

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On February 15th, 2023, at approximately 1:24 pm, Black Hawk County dispatch responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Leavitt Street.

Responders arrived to find a male victim and began administering life-saving measures. He was transported to MercyOne and then later flown to the University of Iowa Hospital.

There is no information on the status of the victim at this time.

Detectives are actively working on the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterloo Police Detective Division at 319-291-4340 #3 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers 855-300-TIPS(8477).

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.