Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

WATCH: A look at Thursday’s winter storm

While today stays windy and cloudy, we are still on track for several inches of snow tomorrow.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The next winter storm hits on Thursday. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for portions of eastern Iowa on Thursday, including Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Dubuque.

WATCH HERE:

Thursday morning, watch for snow to begin in eastern Iowa. Unlike the last system, there will be no rain or sleet, so this one is all snow. At this time, we expect widespread snow to fall for your morning commute, continuing through the early afternoon. This snow won’t be as slushy or as wet as the last one so it’ll be easily blown by the wind. With gusts of 25-30 mph expected, watch for the potential of blowing and drifting snow in rural and open areas.

Expected snowfall for Thursday, February 16th, 2023
Expected snowfall for Thursday, February 16th, 2023(KCRG)

At this time, a general 3-6″ is still on track across much of the area with isolated higher amounts possible. The lowest totals are expected north and west of Waterloo where only 1-3″ is expected.

There will be some cold air right behind this system as well. Temperatures may be as cold as zero on Friday morning with wind chills as low as -10 to -15 in spots.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa-based livestock company sentenced for defrauding producers, farmers for nearly 2 decades
The driver of the pickup sustained what were described as non-life-threatening injuries and was...
Victims named in deadly traffic accident in SW Cedar Rapids
Ted Wolf was seen at the BP in Walford on January 16th, 2023
Missing Marion man spotted in Walford day he went missing; police still looking
Winter Storm Watch
Showers end, with wintry weather to move in Thursday
Police presence in the 1400 block of 3rd Ave SE
Police respond to shots fired report in SE Cedar Rapids

Latest News

Police tell TV9 they're on the scene of a shooting in northwest Cedar Rapids.
Police investigating shooting in northwest Cedar Rapids
KCRG-TV9 is excited to introduce Kristin Rogers as our new anchor, joining Jackie Kennon and...
Kristin Rogers joins the KCRG-TV9 morning news team
Six people, including four kids, injured after pickup rear-ends Amish buggy
Six people, including four children, were injured after a pickup truck rear-ended an Amish...
Six injured in crash involving Amish buggy in Iowa