Linn-Mar Poms overcome injury to earn second place at nationals

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - While warming for the national finals in Poms, Linn-Mar senior leader Devyn Shock knew something wasn’t right.

“I ended up having injury on my inner legs (and) my abductors to the point where I felt that I couldn’t engage my muscles,” Shock said.

The harsh reality set in for Devyn: she wouldn’t be able to compete.

“It was something that was truly heartbreaking to realize”

Linn-Mar Poms coach Sami Herrera had to bring in an alternate, and tuned to a freshman, Lauren Webber.

“I knew right away I wanted to be there for the team,” Weber said.

She had just two hours to learn the routine.

“Let’s go for it, let’s try it,” Herrera said. “If she can’t get the choreography down in two hours and we will leave a hole in the formation and hopefully make it through to the next round.”

It’s the next-girl-in mentality, and Lauren went to work learning the difficult routine.

“In my mind I was just thinking ‘I need to do this for Devyn. I need to do this for the seniors, I need to do this for the alumni and the coaches,’” Weber said.

It’s one thing to learn the routine it’s another to perform under pressure for a national title.

“It was crazy, but I also didn’t have that much time to be that nervous,” Weber said. “I just had to think of the positives. I had to think of what I was doing.”

That is what a being a team is all about.

“I whispered in her ear and told her she had it, she had it down pat and there was nothing to worry about,” Herrera said. “Everyone would be so proud of her no matter what happened on the floor.”

Despite the adversity, the Lions pulled off the dance of a lifetime.

“Devyn was right in front of me the whole time with a big smile on her face,” Weber said. “It definitely helped me a lot.”

“I am just so proud of Devon for stepping into that role in such a heartbreaking moment,” Herrera said

The judges awarded Linn Mar second place in the nation, the highest finish in school history.

“It means a lot truly I couldn’t be more proud of this team,” Shock said. “Everything we ever worked for it’s making history, in many different ways. It truly set a new standard for this program.”

