Kristin Rogers joins the KCRG-TV9 morning news team

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - KCRG-TV9 is excited to introduce Kristin Rogers as our new anchor, joining Jackie Kennon and Meteorologist Kaj O’Mara on the morning show.

Kristin graduated from Cedar Rapids Washington High School in 2011 and has been reporting for KCRG-TV9 since October 2020.

She values time spent with her husband, son, and beagle named Riley. For fun, Kristin enjoys biking, running, kayaking, putting outfits together, caddying for her husband on the golf course, cheering on the Huskers, going out to local restaurants, shopping, and every moment spent with friends or family.

Kristin will officially begin on Monday.

