‘It just gives you warm fuzzies’ - Kindergarten students make Valentines for cancer patients

CEDAR RAPIDS AND MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Valentine’s is day all about spreading love to those who are special to us. And some Kindergarten students in the Linn-Mar school district set out to do just that with a project making some special Valentines.

Heather Agnew and Wendy Edwards are Kindergarten teachers at Echo Hill Elementary.

This Valentine’s Day their students started a project to make cards of hope for patients receiving treatment at Hall-Perrine Cancer Center.

”It touches my heart in so many ways it just made my heart feel so good because when I would go down for my own treatments, there would always be like a little trinket. And it just gives you warm fuzzies knowing that there are people. Out there that are taking that care for you. That you don’t even know,” said Agnew.

Along with the Valentines, the school also had a fundraiser to give patients lip balm treatments.

”They just really enjoy the support and knowing that the community members are behind them. They’re going through a tough time, so I think it just really brightened a lot of their spirits,” said Alissa McEowen, Oncology Clinic Nurse Manager.

Erica Bergfeld-Reed has breast cancer and has been through chemo, a double mastectomy, radiation and now more chemo. She said she was touched by the small gesture.

”It’s just so sweet and kind, and it’s just a good reminder out there to keep going and. Have hope and just that we’re loved and,” said Bergfeld-Reed.

Agnew and Edwards said it’s great to see their kids showing kindness for people they don’t even know.

”It ties nicely into our curriculum right now because our curriculum is called character strong and in the whole month of January, we focused on empathy,” said Edwards.

”It means the world to me. It brought a smile to my face and really reminded me of the power of love and support for each other,” said Bergfeld-Reed.

