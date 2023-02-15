Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

‘It just gives you warm fuzzies’ - Kindergarten students make Valentines for cancer patients

Echo Elementary students make cards for those receiving cancer treatments
Echo Elementary students make cards for those receiving cancer treatments(KCRG)
By Emily Schrad
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS AND MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Valentine’s is day all about spreading love to those who are special to us. And some Kindergarten students in the Linn-Mar school district set out to do just that with a project making some special Valentines.

Heather Agnew and Wendy Edwards are Kindergarten teachers at Echo Hill Elementary.

This Valentine’s Day their students started a project to make cards of hope for patients receiving treatment at Hall-Perrine Cancer Center.

”It touches my heart in so many ways it just made my heart feel so good because when I would go down for my own treatments, there would always be like a little trinket. And it just gives you warm fuzzies knowing that there are people. Out there that are taking that care for you. That you don’t even know,” said Agnew.

Along with the Valentines, the school also had a fundraiser to give patients lip balm treatments.

”They just really enjoy the support and knowing that the community members are behind them. They’re going through a tough time, so I think it just really brightened a lot of their spirits,” said Alissa McEowen, Oncology Clinic Nurse Manager.

Erica Bergfeld-Reed has breast cancer and has been through chemo, a double mastectomy, radiation and now more chemo. She said she was touched by the small gesture.

”It’s just so sweet and kind, and it’s just a good reminder out there to keep going and. Have hope and just that we’re loved and,” said Bergfeld-Reed.

Agnew and Edwards said it’s great to see their kids showing kindness for people they don’t even know.

”It ties nicely into our curriculum right now because our curriculum is called character strong and in the whole month of January, we focused on empathy,” said Edwards.

”It means the world to me. It brought a smile to my face and really reminded me of the power of love and support for each other,” said Bergfeld-Reed.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janiah Jones (left), Chloe Parrish (right), and Ja’nvia Schexnayder (not pictured) were...
Police arrest three teenagers after robberies at Cedar Rapids businesses
Iowa State University has revealed why it revoked the lacrosse team's travel privileges.
Iowa State University reveals why it revoked lacrosse team’s travel privileges
Police presence in the 1400 block of 3rd Ave SE
Police respond to shots fired report in SE Cedar Rapids
Iowa-based livestock company sentenced for defrauding producers, farmers for nearly 2 decades
24 homeowners in the Time Check neighborhood will be forced to relocate to make way for a levee...
Cedar Rapids will use eminent domain to acquire 24 homes in way of flood protection

Latest News

The Mayor of Atkins promised full disclosure of how tens of thousands of dollars were misspent.
Atkins Mayor speaks out publicly regarding former city clerk who was put on paid leave
Peosta City Council has new member after special election
Peosta elects new city council member following special election
The Mayor of Atkins promised full disclosure of how tens of thousands of dollars were misspent.
The Mayor of Atkins promised full disclosure of how tens of thousands of dollars were misspent.
Carbon capture pipeline
Study shows economic impact of controversial carbon capture pipeline pipeline
Peosta City Council has new member after special election
Peosta City Council has new member after special election