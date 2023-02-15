Former Vice President Pence to speak in Cedar Rapids regarding Linn-Mar gender policy

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Vice President Mike Pence will be in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday.

The stop is planned for 3 p.m., and will come after a stop in Minneapolis at 11 a.m.

At both stops, Pence is expected to speak on parental rights, specifically against the Linn-Mar Community School District’s gender-affirming policy.

He will hold a rally with his group, Advancing American Freedom, which filed a lawsuit against Linn-Mar over the policy, which it adopted last year.

That policy allows students to request a gender support plan without their parent’s permission, and would punish other students who don’t use a student’s preferred pronouns or express certain opinions regarding transgender issues.

Pence will speak at Pizza Ranch in Cedar Rapids in opposition of the policy.

The speech comes ahead of a potential announcement about a 2024 presidential campaign.

