Dubuque man sentenced after threatening law enforcement with a Molotov cocktail

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque man has been sentenced to no more than 5 years in prison after threatening a Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office Deputy with a Molotov cocktail.

On October 22nd, 2022, officials received a report that 34-year-old Jordan Carr was on his front porch causing a disturbance. They had received a report of him threatening people with a baseball bat earlier in the day.

At approximately 4:38 pm, a Deputy with the Dubuque County Sheriff’s department made contact with Carr at his residence in the 500 block of 2nd St. SW. The Deputy observed Carr holding a glass bottle with a rag hanging out of it. The rag was fully engulfed in flames.

According to court records, Carr raised the bottle and took a throwing stance toward the Deputy as he pulled up in his vehicle. The deputy then quickly backed up, exited the vehicle, and drew his weapon. He ordered Carr to put down the explosive. Carr held the explosive for approximately 17 seconds and told the Deputy to shoot him.

Carr placed the explosive on the ground near a gas can and propane tank and moved to get inside his residence.

The deputy transitioned from his duty weapon to his taser and moved towards him, telling Carr to come away from the house. Carr reportedly ignored the Deputy’s orders. The deputy fired his taser into Carr’s back. Carr then fell backwards towards the deputy and off the porch, striking his head on the pavement and falling unconscious.

The Deputy moved Carr away from the house onto the front yard to get away from the explosive and open flame. Carr was treated for his injuries and the explosive was extinguished.

Carr admitted to smoking marijuana and drinking alcohol earlier that day. A preliminary breath test showed Carr had a .111 blood alcohol level.

On February 10th, Carr pled guilty to one count of Interference with Official Acts - Dangerous Weapon, and one count of Threat with an Explosive or Incendiary device.

He must pay a $1025 fine and serve up to 5 years in prison.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.