Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Double-check emailed bills to prevent fake invoice scams

Fake invoice scams on the rise according to the BBB
By Caresse Jackman
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) reported $2.3 billion were lost in 2022 to overall imposter scams. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has kept a close eye on one particular form of imposter scams on the rise - fake invoice scams. The scheme starts when fraudsters send fake invoices to individuals and businesses along with a link to pay. The issue is the invoice isn’t real and instead sends you to a con artist hoping to steal your personal and financial information by posing as an agent of a legitimate business or payment app.

Julianne Ohlander is a senior data analyst with BeenVerified, a background check company. The company recently noticed a spike in imposter scams complaints tied to payment apps.

Ohlander explained that, in general, payment apps are very safe to use, but since they are not banks, they do not offer the same form of fraud protection for consumers. Josh Planos with the Better Business Bureau said scammers will personalize the attack by studying their potential victims before the first email. For instance, they will invoice for items and services they think you might use, like office supplies and web services.

Planos and Ohleander shared several tips for protecting yourself against these schemes:

  • Look closely at the email addresses and make sure they match the company requesting funds
  • Check invoices for misspellings or poor grammar - this can be a red flag for fraud
  • If you receive a request for payment through an app, log in to your app account to see if the request has posted to your account

PayPal, one of the major cash apps, is aware of this scam. In a statement they encouraged customers to be vigilant online and contact customer service directly if consumers suspect they’re a target.

If you think you have received a fraudulent request of been a victim of a fake invoice scam, you can report it to the BBB Scam tracker.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa-based livestock company sentenced for defrauding producers, farmers for nearly 2 decades
The driver of the pickup sustained what were described as non-life-threatening injuries and was...
Victims named in deadly traffic accident in SW Cedar Rapids
Ted Wolf was seen at the BP in Walford on January 16th, 2023
Missing Marion man spotted in Walford day he went missing; police still looking
KCRG-TV9's First Alert Pinpoint Futurecast
WATCH: Meteorologist Joe Winters looks at Thursday’s winter storm
Winter Storm Watch
Showers end, with wintry weather to move in Thursday

Latest News

Crime scene investigators identify evidence that links Stanley Donahue to shooting
Crime scene investigators identify evidence that links Stanley Donahue to shooting
Crime scene investigators identify evidence that links Stanley Donahue to shooting
Crime scene investigators identify evidence that links Stanley Donahue to shooting
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Ohio town takes derailment questions; state considers suing
Black Hawk helicopter crashes in Harvest.
Doorbell video shows moment Black Hawk helicopter crashed in Harvest
A partnership between Marion Economic Development Corporation, Linn Mar High School and Marion...
Marion program connects students to trade work