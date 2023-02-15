Criminal investigators take the stand on day three of testimonies in Stanley Donahue trial

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Prosecutors brought criminal investigators to the witness stand on Tuesday to lay out the evidence they collected accusing Stanley Donahue of the attempted murder of a Linn County Sheriff’s deputy.

Linn County Detective Sgt. Shawn Ireland said he collected several pieces of evidence from both the Casey’s convenience store and from Donahue’s van. Detective Ireland also demonstrated how to load one of the guns that was found.

He told the jury DNA evidence can be found on multiple spots on a gun, but it doesn’t always provide enough evidence to identify someone.

“Finger prints are easy to wipe off, it doesn’t take very much. There’s just 98% water and 2% oils, fats, and other secretions from your body,” said Detective Ireland. “And so they’re kind of like snowflakes where they’re easy to disappear, so the more it’s touched and used, finger prints fall away.”

Tara Scott, a criminalist with the state’s crime lab, also took the stand today to testify about DNA evidence. One of the many items she tested in this case included the gun. She testified that she swabbed several areas of the gun including the grip and the trigger.

“I just took a sample from each set of swab and ran them for DNA. For the glock, the grip swab and the slide swab were both too weak for conclusive interpretation, and there was no profile developed from the trigger swab,” said Scott.

She also tested a face mask found in the van, but says she wasn’t able to find a match.

Much of Tuesday’s testimony centered on the search for DNA at the scene of the crime and at the location where Donahue’s van crashed after being chased by sheriff’s deputies that night.

This trial is expected to wrap up this week.

If Donahue is convicted of all 10 charges he’s facing, he would get up to 112 years in prison.

