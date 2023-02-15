Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Criminal investigators take the stand on day three of testimonies in Stanley Donahue trial

By Libbie Randall
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Prosecutors brought criminal investigators to the witness stand on Tuesday to lay out the evidence they collected accusing Stanley Donahue of the attempted murder of a Linn County Sheriff’s deputy.

Linn County Detective Sgt. Shawn Ireland said he collected several pieces of evidence from both the Casey’s convenience store and from Donahue’s van. Detective Ireland also demonstrated how to load one of the guns that was found.

He told the jury DNA evidence can be found on multiple spots on a gun, but it doesn’t always provide enough evidence to identify someone.

“Finger prints are easy to wipe off, it doesn’t take very much. There’s just 98% water and 2% oils, fats, and other secretions from your body,” said Detective Ireland. “And so they’re kind of like snowflakes where they’re easy to disappear, so the more it’s touched and used, finger prints fall away.”

Tara Scott, a criminalist with the state’s crime lab, also took the stand today to testify about DNA evidence. One of the many items she tested in this case included the gun. She testified that she swabbed several areas of the gun including the grip and the trigger.

“I just took a sample from each set of swab and ran them for DNA. For the glock, the grip swab and the slide swab were both too weak for conclusive interpretation, and there was no profile developed from the trigger swab,” said Scott.

She also tested a face mask found in the van, but says she wasn’t able to find a match.

Much of Tuesday’s testimony centered on the search for DNA at the scene of the crime and at the location where Donahue’s van crashed after being chased by sheriff’s deputies that night.

This trial is expected to wrap up this week.

If Donahue is convicted of all 10 charges he’s facing, he would get up to 112 years in prison.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janiah Jones (left), Chloe Parrish (right), and Ja’nvia Schexnayder (not pictured) were...
Police arrest three teenagers after robberies at Cedar Rapids businesses
Iowa State University has revealed why it revoked the lacrosse team's travel privileges.
Iowa State University reveals why it revoked lacrosse team’s travel privileges
Police presence in the 1400 block of 3rd Ave SE
Police respond to shots fired report in SE Cedar Rapids
24 homeowners in the Time Check neighborhood will be forced to relocate to make way for a levee...
Cedar Rapids will use eminent domain to acquire 24 homes in way of flood protection
A crash.
Crash north of Muscatine kills three people, injures six others

Latest News

Distracted driving bill
Eastern Iowa mother fights to change distracted driving laws
Reynolds pushes to lift abortion injunction
Gov. Reynolds pushes to lift abortion injunction
Criminal investigators take the stand on day three of testimonies in Stanley Donahue trial
Criminal investigators take the stand on day three of testimonies in Stanley Donahue trial
At approximately 9:07 pm, Cedar Rapids Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 1400...
Cedar Rapids police investigating Monday night’s shooting that left one injured