Country music stars Gary Allan, Tracy Lawrence coming to Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Country music stars Gary Allan and Tracy Lawrence are coming to the McGrath Amphitheatre in Cedar Rapids on May 28.

VenuWorks announced the live concert on Wednesday, saying tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Organizers said this will be the first time in their careers the two performers will take the same stage.

Presale of tickets begins on Thursday, with public sale beginning on Friday on Gary Allen’s website.

