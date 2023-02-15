Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Country music stars Gary Allan, Tracy Lawrence coming to Cedar Rapids

Country music stars Gary Allan and Tracy Lawrence are coming to the McGrath Amphitheatre in...
Country music stars Gary Allan and Tracy Lawrence are coming to the McGrath Amphitheatre in Cedar Rapids on May 28.(VenuWorks)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Country music stars Gary Allan and Tracy Lawrence are coming to the McGrath Amphitheatre in Cedar Rapids on May 28.

VenuWorks announced the live concert on Wednesday, saying tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Organizers said this will be the first time in their careers the two performers will take the same stage.

Presale of tickets begins on Thursday, with public sale beginning on Friday on Gary Allen’s website.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa-based livestock company sentenced for defrauding producers, farmers for nearly 2 decades
The driver of the pickup sustained what were described as non-life-threatening injuries and was...
Victims named in deadly traffic accident in SW Cedar Rapids
Ted Wolf was seen at the BP in Walford on January 16th, 2023
Missing Marion man spotted in Walford day he went missing; police still looking
Winter Storm Watch
Showers end, with wintry weather to move in Thursday
Police presence in the 1400 block of 3rd Ave SE
Police respond to shots fired report in SE Cedar Rapids

Latest News

Police tell TV9 they're on the scene of a shooting in northwest Cedar Rapids.
Police investigating shooting in northwest Cedar Rapids
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library &...
Former Vice President Pence to speak in Cedar Rapids regarding Linn-Mar gender policy
Valentine’s is day all about spreading love to those who are special to us. And some...
‘It just gives you warm fuzzies’ - Kindergarten students make Valentines for cancer patients
Winter Weather Alerts for 2/16/23.
WATCH: A look at Thursday’s winter storm