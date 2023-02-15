Show You Care
One injured in shooting in northwest Cedar Rapids

Police tell TV9 they're on the scene of a shooting in northwest Cedar Rapids.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:37 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are investigating after they say one person was injured in a shooting on the northwest side of Cedar Rapids early Wednesday morning.

Police confirmed they were called to the 2100 block of Buckingham Drive Northwest for a report of a shooting at around 4:45 a.m.

Officials have not yet released additional details, including whether any arrests have been made in this case.

This is a developing story. Stay with TV9 for updates.

