One injured in shooting in northwest Cedar Rapids
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:37 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are investigating after they say one person was injured in a shooting on the northwest side of Cedar Rapids early Wednesday morning.
Police confirmed they were called to the 2100 block of Buckingham Drive Northwest for a report of a shooting at around 4:45 a.m.
Officials have not yet released additional details, including whether any arrests have been made in this case.
This is a developing story. Stay with TV9 for updates.
