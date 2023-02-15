Cedar Rapids man charged with murder in Wednesday morning shooting
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday at 4:45 am, Cedar Rapids Police responded to the 2100 block of Buckingham Dr. NW for a report of shots fired.
Responders arrived and found a 27-year-old male victim in an apartment with gunshot wounds. Emergency medical care was given at the scene. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital. He was later declared deceased. Police identified the victim as Jorge Maldonado-Vasquez.
Following an investigation, police arrested and charged 21-year-old Brannon Johnson with Murder in the First Degree.
Officials say the investigation is ongoing, but the shooting does not appear to be a random incident at this time.
