Cedar Rapids man charged with murder in Wednesday morning shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday at 4:45 am, Cedar Rapids Police responded to the 2100 block of Buckingham Dr. NW for a report of shots fired.

Responders arrived and found a 27-year-old male victim in an apartment with gunshot wounds. Emergency medical care was given at the scene. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital. He was later declared deceased. Police identified the victim as Jorge Maldonado-Vasquez.

Following an investigation, police arrested and charged 21-year-old Brannon Johnson with Murder in the First Degree.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing, but the shooting does not appear to be a random incident at this time.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.