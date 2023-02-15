Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Belle Plaine’s wrestling family - literally - all qualify for state.

By Jack Lido
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLE PLAINE, Iowa (KCRG) - The wrestlers at Belle Plaine try to be a family, and four of their six state qualifiers don’t have to try very hard.

The Argo brothers and their cousins, the Timm brothers have had wrestling in their lives almost as long as they’ve had each other.

“Growing up, (Ethan Argo) and I are the same age,” said senior Connor Timm. “We always went to different weekend tournaments as little kids. Both our parents signed us up at the same time.”

It started with seniors Ethan and Connor, and then came their little brothers, Andrew and Aiden.

“We’ve always grown up kind of getting into fights when we were little.” Andrew Argo said of his brother and cousin.

“I would say it definitely had an impact,” said Aiden Timm. (Connor’s) probably pushed me the most.”

Those four will tell you it’s not all about the individual. That’s why the entire team, not just the state qualifiers, were at practice on Tuesday.

“We don’t get there on our own we get there with the help of everyone,” said head coach Brandon Heying. “Even though it’s such an individual sport, it’s very much a team and family outing.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janiah Jones (left), Chloe Parrish (right), and Ja’nvia Schexnayder (not pictured) were...
Police arrest three teenagers after robberies at Cedar Rapids businesses
Iowa-based livestock company sentenced for defrauding producers, farmers for nearly 2 decades
Police presence in the 1400 block of 3rd Ave SE
Police respond to shots fired report in SE Cedar Rapids
Iowa State University has revealed why it revoked the lacrosse team's travel privileges.
Iowa State University reveals why it revoked lacrosse team’s travel privileges
The driver of the pickup sustained what were described as non-life-threatening injuries and was...
Victims named in deadly traffic accident in SW Cedar Rapids

Latest News

JoAnna Mantz
WATCH: Iowa super freshman Hannah Stuelke’s mom steals the show at OnIowa Live
JoAnna Mantz
WATCH: Iowa super freshman Hannah Stuelke’s mom steals the show at OnIowaLive
Linn-Mar Poms overcome injury to earn second place at nationals
Linn-Mar Poms overcome injury to earn second place at nationals
The logo for the University of Northern Iowa Panthers.
Univ. of Northern Iowa launches NIL for men’s basketball student-athletes