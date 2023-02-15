Belle Plaine’s wrestling family - literally - all qualify for state.

BELLE PLAINE, Iowa (KCRG) - The wrestlers at Belle Plaine try to be a family, and four of their six state qualifiers don’t have to try very hard.

The Argo brothers and their cousins, the Timm brothers have had wrestling in their lives almost as long as they’ve had each other.

“Growing up, (Ethan Argo) and I are the same age,” said senior Connor Timm. “We always went to different weekend tournaments as little kids. Both our parents signed us up at the same time.”

It started with seniors Ethan and Connor, and then came their little brothers, Andrew and Aiden.

“We’ve always grown up kind of getting into fights when we were little.” Andrew Argo said of his brother and cousin.

“I would say it definitely had an impact,” said Aiden Timm. (Connor’s) probably pushed me the most.”

Those four will tell you it’s not all about the individual. That’s why the entire team, not just the state qualifiers, were at practice on Tuesday.

“We don’t get there on our own we get there with the help of everyone,” said head coach Brandon Heying. “Even though it’s such an individual sport, it’s very much a team and family outing.”

