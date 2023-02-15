Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Austin’s city manager fired over widespread power outage

A fallen tree blocks part of Rockingham Drive in Austin, Texas, during a winter storm on...
A fallen tree blocks part of Rockingham Drive in Austin, Texas, during a winter storm on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Austin’s city manager was fired Wednesday in the wake of outrage in the Texas capital over a slow and fumbled response to a winter storm power outage that left thousands of people without electricity for a week or longer.

The vote by the Austin City Council to remove Spencer Cronk, the city’s top executive, came in the face of growing calls for accountability after an ice storm this month knocked out power to more than 170,000 customers. Frustration in the nation’s 11th-largest city boiled as Austin officials publicly offered little information and gave residents no estimates on how long repairs would take.

Cronk, who had been in the job since 2018, was the city’s first executive to lose his job over the prolonged outages.

The ice storm toppled trees and power lines across the city of more than 1 million residents, causing outages and damage on a scale that Austin officials compared to a hurricane or tornado. Slow restoration efforts left thousands of people dealing with school closures, malfunctioning traffic lights and the financial pinch of spoiled groceries and hotel bills. Power was not fully restored in Austin until nearly two weeks after the outages began.

Cronk had apologized for “any shortcomings in our response” and vowed that the city would implement changes to better respond to future disasters.

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson, a Democrat who took office in January, put in motion meetings that plunged Cronk’s job into jeopardy. In Austin, the city manager is appointed by the mayor and city council, and operates like the chief executive officer of a business.

Austin Energy, the city-run power provider, brought in additional utility crews from across Texas to help tackle the vast number of outages.

For thousands of Austin residents, it was the second time in three years that a February winter storm had knocked out their power for days. Although Texas’ catastrophic blackouts in 2021 were the result of a different failure — an ice storm pushing the state’s electric grid to the brink of collapse — the different reason was of little comfort to Austin residents.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa-based livestock company sentenced for defrauding producers, farmers for nearly 2 decades
The driver of the pickup sustained what were described as non-life-threatening injuries and was...
Victims named in deadly traffic accident in SW Cedar Rapids
Ted Wolf was seen at the BP in Walford on January 16th, 2023
Missing Marion man spotted in Walford day he went missing; police still looking
Winter Storm Watch
Showers end, with wintry weather to move in Thursday
Police presence in the 1400 block of 3rd Ave SE
Police respond to shots fired report in SE Cedar Rapids

Latest News

Police tell TV9 they're on the scene of a shooting in northwest Cedar Rapids.
Police investigating shooting in northwest Cedar Rapids
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library &...
Former Vice President Pence to speak in Cedar Rapids regarding Linn-Mar gender policy
FILE - An American Airlines plane sits parked at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in...
FAA head defends safety of US air travel despite close calls
This image provided by the Arizona Department of Public Safety shows what the department says...
Crash, hazardous materials leak on interstate causes shelter-in-place in Arizona