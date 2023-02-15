Show You Care
Atkins Mayor speaks out publicly regarding former city clerk who was put on paid leave

By Brian Tabick
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:36 PM CST
ATKINS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Mayor of Atkins promised full disclosure of how tens of thousands of dollars were misspent.

The mayor made his first public statement Tuesday after a state audit was released criticizing city oversight and the work of former City Clerk Amber Bell.

Mayor Bruce Vissor told the public the city would make the outcome of a County Attorney’s investigation public when they can. The Benton County Attorney said he didn’t have a timeline of when they plan to complete that investigation.

In a February 1st audit report, State Auditor Rob Sand said he found Bell had misused tens of thousands of public dollars, utility bill fees went unpaid, and employees had improperly received bonuses and other benefits. Some of those purchases the auditor flagged included meals, alcohol, and purchases at Starbucks.

Bell was responsible for handling the city’s mail, collecting receipts, making some purchases and bank deposits as well as signing and distributing checks, among other duties. She was put on paid administrative leave in 2020.

State Auditor Sand gave a number of options the city can put into place to keep this from happening in the future. Vissor said they had already started making some changes.

“Those can be reviewed, and we’ll make a recommendation,” said Mayor Vissor. “City Council will be able to discuss those in the end to see the actions to be taken all of the actions have already been taken photos of the city Council.”

Mayor Vissor said he couldn’t give any more details because it was still under investigation and said it was a personnel issue.

Bell has not been criminally charged.

