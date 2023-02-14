Show You Care
‘You guys got me:’ Police K-9 finds driver with 53 pounds of marijuana in truck

Police say a K-9 team uncovered a driver with many illegal substances during a traffic stop...
Police say a K-9 team uncovered a driver with many illegal substances during a traffic stop last week in Arkansas.(Jonesboro Police Department)
By KAIT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - Police in Arkansas say a traffic stop resulted in officers uncovering multiple pounds of drugs.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department, Officer Corey Obregon and his K-9 partner, Vault, ended up finding 53 pounds of marijuana in a pickup truck and another 34 pounds at the driver’s home.

The K-9 team said their discovery started with a traffic stop involving a 27-year-old driver identified as Brentley Dewayne Gipson for illegal window tint and crossing the center line on Feb. 9.

According to police, officers found 53.39 pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags in Gipson’s truck. They also reported finding a loaded pistol and other items inside the vehicle.

“The driver became nervous when the K-9 alerted his handler to the back of the truck,” the Jonesboro Police Department stated in a news release. “He [Gipson] told investigators, ‘You guys got me.’”

After obtaining a warrant, officers said they searched Gipson’s home and found 34.19 pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags.

The team said they also found 200 vape pen cartridges, 100 disposable vape pens, 68 marijuana pre-rolled cigars, 3,024 grams of marijuana live resin, four loaded guns and $860.

Craighead County District Court Judge David Boling reported finding probable cause to charge Gipson with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of a controlled substance with the purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and offenses relating to records.

Gipson is scheduled to appear in court on March 28.

Copyright 2023 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

