Victims named in deadly traffic accident in SW Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials have released the names of the victims in Saturday’s deadly crash in SW Cedar Rapids

February 11th at around 5:06 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of a crash at the intersection of Williams Boulevard SW and Wiley Boulevard SW. Officers arrived and located a sedan and a pickup truck that had collided.

Two people in the sedan, an 81-year-old female and a 75-year-old male, were killed in the crash. They have been identified as Arlene Yanecek and John Yanecek, both from Cedar Rapids.

The driver of the pickup sustained what were described as non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.

