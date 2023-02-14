Show You Care
Univ. of Northern Iowa launches NIL for men’s basketball student-athletes

The logo for the University of Northern Iowa Panthers.
The logo for the University of Northern Iowa Panthers.(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, the University of Northern Iowa announced it’s launching a NIL called ‘The Panther Collective’ which will help its men’s basketball student-athletes.

‘The Panther Collective’ hopes to enable athletes to succeed on and off the court and provide mentorship to future generations.

The NIL will allow fans to contribute to athletes with a one-time or monthly contribution. The organization says that each level of support will give donors additional benefits and experiences.

So far, ‘The Panther Collective’ has raised over $65,000. They project that 95% of all money raised will go back to student-athletes.

You can find more information at the link here.

