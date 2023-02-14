Show You Care
UnityPoint to charge for patient messages to doctors

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Apps like MyChart offer patients a way to schedule appointments, see lab results and message their doctor with questions.

That messaging feature became a popular way to communicate with providers during the pandemic. And providers noted the increased demand for their time.

As KCRG-TV9′s Nicole Agee reports, starting tomorrow, messaging your doctor could be billed to your insurance.

