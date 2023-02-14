Show You Care
Today is wet and windy, our next chance for snow comes on Thursday

Rain is with us today along with gusty winds. As winds shift this week, cooler air moves in and chances for snow return.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rain is with us today along with gusty winds. As winds shift this week, cooler air moves in and chances for snow return.

Ongoing, light rain showers continue into this evening but with afternoon highs in the upper 40s, well above freezing, snow and freezing rain are not a concern. Rain totals under a quarter of an inch are expected by the time things come to an end this evening. Winds will also be notable today, gusting to 40 mph throughout the afternoon. Even as winds back down this evening, they’ll remain noticeable overnight and in the coming days. Tomorrow is cloudy and a bit cooler ahead of our next winter storm system on Thursday.

In the early hours of Thursday, snow moves into eastern Iowa. Winter Storm Watches have been issued for parts of the state. These are expected to be expanded into eastern Iowa and upgraded to winter weather advisories or winter storm warnings by the National Weather Service ahead of the onset of the storm as several inches of snow are expected. There is still time for this system’s track to change, so keep checking back for updates. As things stand right now, look for snow to begin early Thursday, falling throughout the morning commute and into the evening.

